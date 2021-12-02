Ghost Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $97,628.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00237029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00086549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

