Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GLBZ stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

