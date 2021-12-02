Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.68

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 1202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

The firm has a market cap of C$93.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

