Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 181.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.40 million, a P/E ratio of 125.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $49,207. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRS. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

