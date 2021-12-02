Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFAS. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $1,561,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

EFAS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

