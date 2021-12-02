Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.

NYSE GLOB opened at $267.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.80.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

