GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

GMS stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. 5,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. GMS has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts have commented on GMS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMS stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of GMS worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

