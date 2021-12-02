Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in November

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Shares of ELKMF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

