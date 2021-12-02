Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

GOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

GOGL stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.42%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

