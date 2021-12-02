Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 33,539 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

