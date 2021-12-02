Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,547 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,586,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 533,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 171,103 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.