Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of TCG BDC worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 25.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

