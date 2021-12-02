Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

