Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 65.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,393 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHYF stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

