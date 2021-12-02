Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMLG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $26.54 on Thursday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

