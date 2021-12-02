Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of HeadHunter Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

HHR opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

