GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.04 and a beta of -0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,400 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.79 per share, for a total transaction of $138,686.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,886 shares of company stock valued at $48,935,998 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $293,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 325.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.