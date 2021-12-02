Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.57 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $32,928.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.21 or 0.07944035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,387.30 or 0.99516000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,946 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

