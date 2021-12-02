Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.55. 11,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,232,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,184,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,770,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 114,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

