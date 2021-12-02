Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.55. 11,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,232,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,184,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,770,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 114,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
