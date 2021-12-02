Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report sales of $520.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.50 million and the lowest is $508.00 million. Graco posted sales of $470.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 875,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,411. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

