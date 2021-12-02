Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

