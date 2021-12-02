Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

