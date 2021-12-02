Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 186,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

