GravityCoin Market Capitalization Hits $34,173.86 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $34,173.86 and $16.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.13 or 0.08038290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.25 or 1.00492179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021439 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,696,285 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

