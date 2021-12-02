Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Trading Down 12.8%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN)’s stock price fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.95. 54,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 43,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Hygienics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Hygienics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.