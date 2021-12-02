Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is one of 127 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Greenpro Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Greenpro Capital Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million -$3.76 million -2.92 Greenpro Capital Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -35.00

Greenpro Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital Competitors 664 3175 4899 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Greenpro Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenpro Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenpro Capital rivals beat Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

