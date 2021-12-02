Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after buying an additional 256,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

