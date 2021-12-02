Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

