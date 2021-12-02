Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

