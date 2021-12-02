Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 31,352 shares.The stock last traded at $181.46 and had previously closed at $180.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,472,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

