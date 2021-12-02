Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GWRE traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.18. 898,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,354. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

