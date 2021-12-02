Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GWRE traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.18. 898,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,354. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79.
In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.