Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Shares Down 1.2%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$32.52 and last traded at C$32.88. 1,147,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,004,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.15 to C$0.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

