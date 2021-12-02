Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanger by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,247 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNGR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,207. Hanger has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $657.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

