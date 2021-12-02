Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.70

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

HRGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.3995 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.