Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0001

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $176,405.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00087095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.