Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 57,490 shares.The stock last traded at $33.04 and had previously closed at $33.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $709.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

