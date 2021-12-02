Head to Head Analysis: C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) vs. Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellus Capital Investment and C-Bond Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 67.27% 8.10% 2.91% C-Bond Systems -611.60% N/A -916.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $56.66 million 4.56 $20.19 million $2.06 6.44 C-Bond Systems $660,000.00 12.31 -$4.43 million ($0.05) -0.58

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C-Bond Systems has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats C-Bond Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

