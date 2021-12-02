Head-To-Head Comparison: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enstar Group and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hippo has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 92.53%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enstar Group and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.56 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 80.75% 19.97% 5.27% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enstar Group beats Hippo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

