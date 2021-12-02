Head-To-Head Comparison: Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) versus Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manning & Napier and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.66%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manning & Napier and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier 16.11% 33.54% 17.42% Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manning & Napier and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier $127.03 million 1.23 $10.00 million $1.07 7.90 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.26 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Manning & Napier on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. The company was founded by William Manning and William Napier in April 1970 and is headquartered in Fairport, NY.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

