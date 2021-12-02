Head-To-Head Review: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.42 -$211.90 million ($0.50) -38.40 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 167.24 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -4.18% 40.10% 4.60% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -94.18% -86.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

