Head to Head Survey: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) vs. RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Donegal Group pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out -56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

This table compares Donegal Group and RenaissanceRe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.54 $52.81 million $1.15 11.77 RenaissanceRe $5.17 billion 1.38 $762.41 million ($2.53) -61.45

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 4.30% 5.16% 1.25% RenaissanceRe -1.19% -2.85% -0.58%

Risk & Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Donegal Group and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 RenaissanceRe 1 1 4 0 2.50

RenaissanceRe has a consensus target price of $193.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. Given RenaissanceRe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Donegal Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

