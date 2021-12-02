Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.06 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

