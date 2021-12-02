Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.