Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $35.50

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,057,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after buying an additional 1,114,595 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after buying an additional 791,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

