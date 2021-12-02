Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00191491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00040157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003319 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.95 or 0.00621287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.