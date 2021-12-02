Henry Yu Sells 4,010 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Director Henry Yu sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $15,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Henry Yu sold 4,000 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $16,120.00.

KNDI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,524. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

