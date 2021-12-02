Hertz Network (HTZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,665.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded up 2% against the dollar. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $97,665.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.72 or 0.07993219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.34 or 1.00470666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.