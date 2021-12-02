Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Hess has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

HES opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

