Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
Hess has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
HES opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.
In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
