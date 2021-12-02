High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as low as C$1.40. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 117,877 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWO. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 19,750 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,116.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

