Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 198,159 shares.The stock last traded at $37.04 and had previously closed at $37.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

